Row over Mehbooba Mufti’s comments on Afghan crisis

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti drew flak on Saturday for asking the Centre to take a lesson out of Afghanistan where the Taliban seized power and made the US flee, and demanded the restoration of J&K’s special status.

Referring to the Afghanistan crisis, the former CM said: “America, a superpower, had to pack their bags and flee. You (the Centre) still have the opportunity to start a dialogue process in J-K like (former PM) Vajpayee had and mend your mistake of snatching the J-K’s identity illegally and unconstitutionally and splitting of J-K, otherwise it will be too late.”

The remarks triggered sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party which accused her of indulging in “politics of hatred” after losing ground in the Union Territory and said anyone who conspires against India will be destroyed.

“The PDP president has committed a great sin against the country. People of Jammu and Kashmir are patriots who love their nation and are keeping the national flag flying high. They are helping the police, Army and paramilitary forces in combating terrorism,” said BJP president Ravinder Raina.