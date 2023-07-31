RPF constable kills colleague, 3 passengers on Mumbai-bound Jaipur Express Train

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable allegedly shot dead his colleague and held passengers at gunpoint before killing three of them on the Mumbai-bound Jaipur Express Train on Monday, people aware of the matter said.

The reason behind the shooting was yet to be established. (AFP)

The people said constable Chetan Kumar had an argument with assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and escort in charge Tika Ram on the train’s B5 coach between Mira Road and Bhayandar railway stations around at 5.23am. They added Kumar fired at Ram and three other passengers after holding them at gunpoint.

A case of murder has been lodged and the police were investigating the cause of the dispute between the two RPF personnel, and the sequence of events that lead to the killings.

Kumar jumped out of the train near Dahisar railway station after the shooting but was later arrested along with his weapon.

A western railways spokesperson said the reason behind the shooting was yet to be established and that an investigation was on. “It is regretted that ASI Tika Ram and three passengers... [died]... Constable Chetan Kumar got down near Dahisar and tried to flee after the alarm chain was pulled. But he was arrested...along with the weapon.”

