₹1 lakh as immediate aid to kin of police personnel who die in line of duty: Uttarakhand CM
At a ceremony at the Martyrs Memorial in the police lines here to pay tributes to the police and paramilitary personnel, Dhami announced several other initiatives including ₹100 crore for housing facilities for police personnel over the next three years.
He also announced a free annual health checkup for non-gazetted police personnel.
The chief minister said the state police has taken action against more than 4,000 drug dealers since 2021 and recovered drugs worth about ₹40 crore.
