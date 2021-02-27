Home / India News / 100 plus crore needed to conduct Tamil Nadu assembly polls: Deputy CM
The provision has been made under the Public department and the remaining amount would be met by re-appropriation within the grant.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 PM IST
He said for all items of expenditure, necessary Government Orders and sanctions have already been issued or these are ongoing schemes.(File photo. Representative image)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday told the Assembly that 102.93 crore is needed for holding the April 6 assembly elections. "I would like to highlight that 102.93 crore is required for the conduct of the Assembly election, of which a sum of 102.38 crore has been provided in the Supplementary Estimates," he told the House presenting the Final Supplementary Estimates for 2020-21.

The provision has been made under the Public department and the remaining amount would be met by re-appropriation within the grant, he said. Placing the Final Supplementary Estimates for 21,172.82 crore, Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio said it includes various items of additional expenditure necessitated on government account in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and other urgent requirements.

"I strongly believe that democratic norms need to be observed. As the Election Commission has announced the general election for TN Legislative Assembly yesterday, it would not be appropriate for me to specifically mention some of the important items of expenditure which is the normal practice," he noted. He said for all items of expenditure, necessary Government Orders and sanctions have already been issued or these are ongoing schemes.

"None of these, which is being included in the Final Supplementary Estimates is a new announcement or a new item of expenditure." Later, after Pannerselvam's reply to the general discussion on the interim budget for 2021-22, and passage of Appropriation Bill and Vote on Account, Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House sine die.

