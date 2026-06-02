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2,004-crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests 4 promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers

₹2,004-crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests 4 promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 04:06 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four promoters of a real estate group in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged 2,004-crore homebuyer fraud that affected more than 19,000 buyers and investors.

2,004-crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests 4 promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers

The accused Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta are promoters/directors of Earth Infrastructures Ltd. They were arrested on June 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused were produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi, which granted the agency five days' custody for interrogation, it said.

According to the federal agency, the group collected around 2,004 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers and investors by promising timely delivery of residential and commercial units and assured returns.

The agency alleged that its probe found approximately 467 crore had been diverted or siphoned off through various group entities and related concerns and individuals.

"Despite receipt of substantial funds from the buyers/investors, the projects were either left incomplete or possession of units was not handed over, thereby causing wrongful loss to the homebuyers and investors," the ED said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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