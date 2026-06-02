New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four promoters of a real estate group in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged ₹2,004-crore homebuyer fraud that affected more than 19,000 buyers and investors.

₹ 2,004-crore homebuyer fraud: ED arrests 4 promoters for duping over 19,000 buyers

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The accused Avdhesh Kumar Goel, Rajnish Mittal, Atul Gupta and Vikas Gupta are promoters/directors of Earth Infrastructures Ltd. They were arrested on June 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act , an official statement said on Tuesday.

The accused were produced before a special PMLA court in Delhi, which granted the agency five days' custody for interrogation, it said.

According to the federal agency, the group collected around ₹2,004 crore from more than 19,425 homebuyers and investors by promising timely delivery of residential and commercial units and assured returns.

The agency alleged that its probe found approximately ₹467 crore had been diverted or siphoned off through various group entities and related concerns and individuals.

"Despite receipt of substantial funds from the buyers/investors, the projects were either left incomplete or possession of units was not handed over, thereby causing wrongful loss to the homebuyers and investors," the ED said.

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{{^usCountry}} The probe further revealed that a part of the alleged proceeds of crime was used for acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of various entities and individuals connected with the promoters and directors of the group, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The probe further revealed that a part of the alleged proceeds of crime was used for acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of various entities and individuals connected with the promoters and directors of the group, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation was initiated based on five FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police against Earth Infrastructures Ltd, its directors and related entities under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation was initiated based on five FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police against Earth Infrastructures Ltd, its directors and related entities under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Serious Fraud Investigation Office has also filed a criminal complaint under Section 447 of the Companies Act against the promoters and directors of the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Serious Fraud Investigation Office has also filed a criminal complaint under Section 447 of the Companies Act against the promoters and directors of the group. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in April, the ED had conducted searches at premises linked to the Earth Group across Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in April, the ED had conducted searches at premises linked to the Earth Group across Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the raids, the agency seized cash worth about ₹6.30 crore, jewellery valued at around ₹8.78 crore and property documents relating to more than 100 immovable properties estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the raids, the agency seized cash worth about ₹6.30 crore, jewellery valued at around ₹8.78 crore and property documents relating to more than 100 immovable properties estimated to be worth over ₹100 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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