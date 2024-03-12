20 lakh for kin of Andhra woman who died by suicide after being trolled online

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to give ex-gratia assistance of ₹20 lakh to the family of a 32-year-old woman who died by suicide after being trolled on social media for praising the YSR Congress party’s government, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement on Tuesday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets the supporters during the 'Siddham Sabha' public meeting, at Medarametla in Prakasam on Sunday (ANI)

The CMO statement also reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguard the honour and dignity of individuals, particularly women and underlined that those who transgress the boundaries of respect and decency would face the full force of the law.

On March 7, the woman jumped in front of the Janmabhoomi Express at Tenali railway station and suffered serious injuries. She was shifted to the Guntur general hospital and succumbed to her injuries four days later, on Monday.

Her family has alleged she took the extreme step after being criticised and ridiculed on social media by the YSR Congress’s critics for praising the Jagan government and declaring her support to the YSR Congress in the ensuing state elections.

The government statement said chief minister Jagan has expressed his profound dismay and heartfelt condolences on her tragic demise and instructed the authorities to release an ex-gratia of ₹20 lakh and provide comprehensive assistance to her family.

The statement also quoted a video byte of her husband in which, he emphasises that his wife died by suicide following harassment, trolling, abuse and body shaming on social media by supporters of opposition parties following her endorsement of Jagan’s good governance and welfare benefits.

“The husband has also lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those who had trolled her on social media,” the CMO statement said.

The woman was among the beneficiaries of the state government’s Jagananna Housing Scheme who received the house site document from the chief minister at an official programme held at Tenali on March 4.

She later told a television channel that she was extremely happy to receive the house title deed and that her family members were also beneficiaries of other schemes introduced by Jagan including Amma Vodi for her two daughters and pension for her father-in-law.

“I did not expect that I would receive the house site document on the stage. Who else can I vote for in the next elections? Of course, Jagananna (brother Jagan),” she said. The video clip was used by Jagan’s party YSRCP, which also described her as the party’s ‘star campaigner’.

As the video went viral on social media, she became the first target of the opposition who sought to attack the Jagan government.

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission’s former chairperson Vasavi Padma said stringent action would be taken against those social media handles that targeted her.

Tenali sub-inspector of police Lode Saraswati said proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290