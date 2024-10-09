World's richest family owns 4,000 crore palace, 700 cars. All you need to know

Abu Dhabi Al Nahyan royal family, the richest family in the world, has a net worth of over $300 billion and owns a range of assets, including a presidential palace, private jets, a football club, oil reserves, and much more. They also invest in various high-end companies, including Rihanna's Fenty and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The Al Nahyan family is headed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ).(Instagram)

According to a report by GQ, the Al Nahyan family's presidential palace, which is equal to the size of three Pentagons, is worth ₹4,078 crore. They have eight private jets and own a popular football club.

Al Nahyan family

The family is headed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ). He has 18 brothers, 11 sisters, nine children, and 18 grandchildren.

What all assets do the Al Nahyan family own | In points

1- The Al Nahyan royal family owns about six per cent of the world's oil reserves.

2- They invested in several well-known companies, including the Manchester City football club, Rihanna's beauty brand Fenty, and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

3- The family owns the gilded Qasr Al-Watan presidential palace in Abu Dhabi, which spans nearly 94 acres.

4- The Al Nahyan's also own a chandelier made up of 350,000 crystals.

5- Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president's brother, heads the family's chief investment company, valued at $235 billion.

6- It has investments in agriculture, energy, entertainment, and maritime businesses and employs tens of thousands of people.

7- Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan, the Abu Dhabi ruler's younger brother, has a collection of over 700 cars, including the world's largest SUV, five Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari 599XX, and a McLaren MC12.

8- Abu Dhabi royals also own luxury properties across the globe, including in Paris and London.

9- The family's former head was known as the "landlord of London" due to the vast array of properties owned in the UK's most posh neighbourhoods.

10- In 2008, MBZ's Abu Dhabi United Group also owned the UK football team Manchester City for ₹2,122 crore.

11- The company also owns 81 per cent of the City Football Group, which operates Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City, and New York City football clubs.