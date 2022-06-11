RS polls: Amid BJP vs Congress war, regional parties nearly retain their tally

Amid the fierce fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday, the regional parties have nearly retained their tally by winning 25 seats in the 57 that went to polls this month.

The kitty of 26 seats, earlier shared between 12 regional parties and an independent MP, now stands at 25 and is distributed among 13 parties and the independent MP, Kapil Sibal.

Another independent MP, Haryana’s Kartikeya Sharma, has been elected with the help of the BJP and for all practical purposes counted as a part of the NDA.

Andhra Pradesh’s ruling outfit, YSR Congress, has got 4 seats—the largest share of this regional pie. All four MPs of the party, which is supportive of the BJP, were elected unopposed.

Congress allies, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 3 seats each. The six seats of Tamil Nadu that went to polls are now divided between the DMK (3), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) (2) and the Congress (1). All three Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha in this round of polls went to the BJD that is in power in the state since 2000.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party (AAP) bagged two more seats in Punjab, taking its Rajya Sabha tally to 10 seats.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lost 2 seats each and won one seat each. The SP backed-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Choudhury and independent candidate, Kapil Sibal won their respective seats.

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) tally, however, went down by one seat as the BJP’s ally, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was left with the net loss of one seat. The JD-U fought in two seats but retained only one.

Similarly, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) bagged one seat each.

The Rajya Sabha polls were held in four states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra on Friday. In the fiercely fought battle, the BJP won 22 seats while the Congress won nine seats.

