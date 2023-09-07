‘Akhand Bharat’ to be reality before today’s youngsters grow old, says RSS chief

Nagpur: Akhand Bharat or undivided India will be a reality before the current generation of young people grows old, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday, adding that circumstances were evolving in that direction.

Addressing a group of students in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat also backed reservations, saying the system must continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Addressing a group of students at Agrasen Students Hostel, Bhagwat also backed reservations, saying the system must continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

“You will witness it [Akhand Bharat] before you grow old because circumstances are evolving in that direction. Those who are separated from India might now realise their mistake. We need to accept India’s nature. It is not just about erasing lines on a map but accepting India’s inherent character. So, once that character is accepted, there will be no need for any change. Everything will naturally unite into one India,” he said.

Creating an Akhand Bharat or undivided India refers to pre-partition times, when present-day Pakistan and Bangladesh were also part of the same country.

Amid uproar over the Maratha quota stir in Maharashtra, Bhagwat said that the reservation should continue as long as there is discrimination in the society. He said that the Constitution guaranteed reservation on the basis of social backwardness and inequality.

He said the RSS supports and endorses the reservation guaranteed by the Constitution. “We should ensure that we contribute to bring about equality in the society and end this discrimination.”

“It may or may not be visible but the discrimination does exist. And that’s why Constitution-guaranteed reservation needs to continue until socially discriminated people are bought at par with others in the society,” he said.

“Ending only economic and political discrimination is not enough. Removing social discrimination is equally important and the same must be done away with,” Bhagwat added.

