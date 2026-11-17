The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has urged the union government to make budgetary provisions to address the impacts of El Niño, droughts, and floods amid a changing climate and their effects on the farming sector. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has also requested a budget allocation for stubble (parali) management. (PTI File/ Representative)

It has also requested a budget allocation for stubble (parali) management.

The Sangh's farmers' collective has sought an adequate budget to irrigate Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat using water from the Indus, Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej.

In a pre-budget discussion with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the BKS, which represents farmers' unions, said there is a pressing need to address the challenges posed by climate change. It gave the government 17 suggestions.

Even as the government has assured that contingency plans such as crop diversification, water budgeting, and other measures have been put in place to mitigate the impact of El Niño, there are concerns that farm output, particularly for wheat, cotton, and paddy, could decline.

The demands The BKS, in its list of demands, has sought preservation of traditional seeds.

"… In our germplasm stores—such as aromatic rice, drought-resistant, flood-resistant, salinity-resistant, and pest/disease-resistant varieties—should be released. Budget should be allocated through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) for their purification, improvement, and distribution to combat climate change, malnutrition, shift towards sustainable crops, and financially empower farmers," BKS all-India general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said.

The collective urged the government to promote cow-based agriculture and allocate budget to farmers with small landholdings to rear indigenous cows suited to their agro-climatic zones.

To empower farmers and help them move towards low- or zero-chemical farming, budget allocation is required for a complete organic market chain, including separate procurement, distribution, processing, branding, and marketing, it said.

The BKS asked for the establishment of standardisation centres at the district level to test for chemical residues in food grains. Allocation for setting up testing systems/centres to prevent the supply of food items containing excessive chemicals under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Mishra said that the distribution of mustard seeds (from the Bharatpur Research Centre, Government of India), along with their government procurement, should be prioritised in this year's budget allocation to increase the acreage and production of oilseed cultivation.

"To achieve self-reliance in pulses, budget allocation to make 100% procurement of pulses mandatory is the need of the hour. Budget should be allocated for maize procurement, infrastructure, transportation, and storage to meet our country's ethanol requirements and poultry feed needs…" the BKS said.

It said the budget should be allocated to build organic market complexes through the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode at amenity centres adjacent to National Highways and, keeping inflation in agricultural inputs and production costs in view, it is the right time to increase the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Pointing out that "false propaganda" about the failure of BT cotton has led to a sharp decline in production, forcing India to import cotton at zero duty, the BKS wants better budget allocation to improve cotton production through the ICAR-approved 'CICR-Dada Lad Cotton Production technology'.

It also wants allocation for the Forest Department to control wild animals, or adequate compensation for farmers whose crops are destroyed by animals.

"To protect farmers' crops from the menace of stray animals, budget should be allocated to establish sanctuaries/gaushalas for their shelter," the BKS said.