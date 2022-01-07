RSS Nagpur HQ on alert after terrorist admits to conducting recce, say police

A high alert has been sounded at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Friday , and the city police have also banned the flying of drones near the facility.

The alert was sounded after the recent arrest in Kashmir of a terrorist believed to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group, who, during interrogation, spoke of some members of the group conducting a reconnaissance of some buildings in Nagpur.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed detention of the terrorist, who is a local Kashmiri, and visited RSS headquarters with senior police personnel on Friday to take stock of the security arrangements.

Kumar said that security has been increased at the RSS headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan at Reshimbagh , both places where a recce is believed to have been carried out. He said that there is round-the-clock security in and around the area. All vehicles and persons around these installations are thoroughly checked, he added, but refused to provide more details citing that the matter was “sensitive”.

A senior police official who asked not to be named said it is believed that the terrorists has stayed in the city for a few days in December. A case has been registered in this regard and the Nagpur Crime Branch has formed a team to locate the terrorists. The young terrorist arrested in Kashmir admitted that he too surveyed the area, but back in July 2021.

There are fears that the attacks could come around Republic Day.

In 2006, three JeM terrorists equipped with AK-47s and hand grenades were gunned down by security forces when they tried to attack the RSS headquarters. The RSS, is the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the city police also banned the photography and the use of drones around the RSS headquarters at Mahal and the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Bhavan, Reshimbagh in view of the threat.

