RSS to conduct annual meet in B’luru on Mar 21

New Delhi : The annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23. Set up in 1925, the RSS will mark its centenary year with celebrations beginning in October, during the Vijaydashami festival. (PTI)

At the meeting which will take stock of the yearlong activities undertaken by the offshoots of the Sangh, the ideology fount of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, discussion on the centenary celebrations of the Sangh are also on the agenda.

Sunil Ambekar, the chief spokesperson, or the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh said, the agenda of the meeting will also include an “analysis of Hindu awakening, a review of the country’s current scenario, and discussions on follow-up activities”.

In a statement he said, “ The progress of centenary-related initiatives will be reviewed, and a framework for various programmes, events, and campaigns for the upcoming year will be outlined during the meeting. Further, two resolutions on national issues will be considered for adoption.”

According to a functionary the meeting, which will be attended by the brass of the RSS including the chief Mohan Bhagwat, is likely to take up the issue of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. “Since the change of regime, there have been concern about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. The government of India is already working on addressing the concerns through bilateral negotiations, but the situation has caused a lot of concern in the Hindu Samaj,” the functionary said.

In August last year, RSS general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale issued a statement expressing concern over reports of arson and violence against Hindus and said targeted killings, looting, arson, and heinous crimes are intolerable. The RSS also urged the Bangladesh government to secure the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a monk from ISKON who was imprisoned.

The three- day meeting will be attended by senior functionaries including the Joint General Secretaries, executive members, and representatives of the offshoots including the BJP.