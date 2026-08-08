RSS-linked BMS ‘Yagna’ at Jadavpur University sparks political row

A ‘yagna’ performed inside the Jadavpur University (JU) campus on Friday by supporters of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has triggered a row in the state.

However, JU officials clarified that they gave no permission to organise the ‘yagna’. (Jadavpur University website)

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The ‘yagna’ was performed in the afternoon in front of the administrative building, Aurobindo Building, while classes were being held. However, JU officials clarified that they gave no permission to organise the ‘yagna’.

“No permission was given for the event. The ‘yagna’ was performed under the portico, in front of the main gate of the Aurobindo Building. It is a heritage structure. Also, the university’s visually impaired students regularly come to the building. This is illegal. I will write to the vice-chancellor of the university on Monday,” said Selim Box Mandal, acting registrar of JU.

This comes three months after the BJP came to power in the state, ousting the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

The organisers, however, said that they have been holding protests inside the campus over the past few weeks against various alleged irregularities and the ‘yagna’ was performed so that good sense prevails.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have been holding protests against ongoing irregularities in the university. We have written to the high authorities but to no avail. Hence, we performed the ‘yagna’ so that good sense prevails on the authorities and the university campus is purified,” said Asim Mitra, one of the organisers and the working president of the association of university employees in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have been holding protests against ongoing irregularities in the university. We have written to the high authorities but to no avail. Hence, we performed the ‘yagna’ so that good sense prevails on the authorities and the university campus is purified,” said Asim Mitra, one of the organisers and the working president of the association of university employees in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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At least 10 organisations, including those of students, teachers and non-teaching staff, have raised objections against the event alleging that such events would vitiate the academic ambience of the university.

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), in a statement, opposed holding the ‘yagna,’ saying it could encourage other religious groups to hold similar events inside the campus.

“There is a paucity of research funds and the buildings need repair. There is funding and will. Those who are trying to divert attention from these problems and created a new one by performing a ‘yagna’ don’t want the development of the university,” the JUTA said in a statement.

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The TMC said that attempts to impose the RSS and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hindutva agenda will not be accepted.

“BJP has no connection with the values of education or the ethos of Bengal. Does BMS have permission from the University administration to organise such a Yagna? Attempting to impose the RSS/BJP’s Hindutva agenda on the progressive campus of Jadavpur University will not be accepted by the students and stakeholders of the University,” said Nilanjan Das, TMC spokesperson.