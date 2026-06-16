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RTI activism is ‘new business’: SC denies pre-arrest bail

Supreme Court denies anticipatory bail to Punjab RTI activists for obstructing road work, calling their activism a "new business" and dismissing their claims.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
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The Supreme Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to a so-called RTI activist from Punjab and his aide observing that RTI activism has now become a “new business” as it took serious exception to the accused’s conduct of obstructing a road construction project on grounds of alleged corruption.

RTI activism is ‘new business’: SC denies pre-arrest bail

“You don’t allow people to work and obstruct public servants from performing their duties. Who are you to monitor all this road progress? Are you any engineer or superior authority or an authorised representative of the public...you are a so-called RTI activist,” a bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi said as it decided a petition by one Ramesh Kumar Behl along with another person who claimed to be RTI activists and were slapped with offences under the BNS for obstructing the road construction work and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for making casteist slurs against the labourers involved with the construction work. “The RTI activism has become a new business,” the bench added.

The petitioners represented by advocate Dinesh Mahajan argued that the present FIR was registered to protect the contractors and officials involved in corruption which had been exposed in the past through the complaints by Behl. He further stated that for the present road project at Batala, the Centre has already allocated a sum of 57 crore that is being misappropriated by the contractors using sub-standard material.

The HC held, “Considering the nature and gravity of the allegations, the active role attributed to the appellants and the requirement of custodial interrogation do not persuade this Court to exercise discretion in favour of the appellants. No ground is made out for grant of anticipatory bail.”

 
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