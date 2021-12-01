Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / RT-PCR, home quarantine: India revises rules for int’l arrivals over Omicron concerns
india news

RT-PCR, home quarantine: India revises rules for int’l arrivals over Omicron concerns

Among the latest guidelines, the Union health ministry has mandated RT-PCR test passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ nations’.
A laboratory technician carries swab samples collected from passengers amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Starting Wednesday, a new set of rules will come into effect for international travellers arriving in the country. The rules have been revised in view of the rising concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant, named 'Omicron', that has been termed as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Among the latest guidelines, the Union health ministry has mandated RT-PCR test passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ nations’.

According to the health ministry, the countries designated as "at-risk" are the European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Here are the key points to know:

> According to the new guidelines, passengers arriving in India are required to submit the self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel. They are also required to submit the last 14 days travel details.

> The guidelines also mandated uploading of negative RT-PCR test reports on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

RELATED STORIES

> Travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take the Covid-19 test post-arrival. They will be then asked to wait at the airport premise until the result comes.

> In case of a negative test result, the traveller will be asked to home-quarantine for seven days as a precautionary measure. They will have to take a retest on eighth day and if negative, further self-monitor for the next seven days.

> In case of a positive test result, the samples will be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network. Meanwhile, the passenger will be taken to a separate isolation facility and will be treated as per the protocol laid down by the health ministry.

> A subsection (5 percent of the total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Parag Agrawal
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP