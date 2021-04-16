Home / India News / RT-PCR tests in India ‘do not miss’ any variants of SARS-CoV-2, clarifies govt
india news

RT-PCR tests in India ‘do not miss’ any variants of SARS-CoV-2, clarifies govt

The government’s statement comes after reports emerged that RT-PCR tests are ‘failing to detect' new variants of SARS-CoV-2, which is responsible for coronavirus.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 08:01 PM IST
Health workers conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Central government on Friday said that RT-PCR tests “do not miss” various variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, adding that several states did not send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons, despite being advised to do so.

The government’s clarification came amid media reports that RT-PCR tests are “failing” to detect new variants of the virus.

“Indian Genomic Consortium for Covid-19 has shared the genome sequencing data with states multiple times from 26th March 2021, onwards. Indian Genomic Consortium has so far processed more than 13,000 samples for Genome Sequencing,” the government said in a press release.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a network of 10 laboratories established in December 2020 to continuously monitor the genomic changes of SARS-CoV-2 in India, through Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the release added.

It further said that INSACOG guidelines were shared with states, which were also advised to send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons. This, the release said, would have helped INSACOG to discover other variants of concern, if present in the community. “However, several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have not shared such data, though others including Punjab and Delhi have,” the government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: IMD says above normal rainfall for most of Maharashtra

Maharashtra makes another record with 63,729 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

No state has asked to stop train services: Railway Board chairman

UK home secretary Priti Patel approves Nirav Modi’s extradition

The release also noted that detailed INSACOG guidelines were uploaded on the website of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on December 27 last year. Out of the 13,614 WGS samples processed at the 10 designated INSACOG labs, 1,189 tested positive for “variants of concern” of SARS-CoV-2. Of these, 1,109 samples were positive with the UK variant, and 79 and one with the South African and Brazilian ones.

“The RT-PCR tests being used in India do not miss these mutations as these tests being used in India target more than two genes. Sensitivity and specificity of the RT-PCR tests remain same as earlier,” the statement emphasised.

According to the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 263,476,625 samples have been tested for the viral disease till April 15. Of these, 1,473,210 samples were tested on April 15, ICMR said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

india news

Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh from today

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
patna news

Negative RT-PCR test reports mandatory now at Patna airport

PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
chandigarh news

Punjab makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory for air travellers

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 11:02 PM IST
kolkata news

Air passengers to Bengal asked to undergo RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure

PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 06:10 PM IST
india news

Covid-19: Negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate needed for entry into Odisha

PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 10:46 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP