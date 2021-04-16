RT-PCR tests in India ‘do not miss’ any variants of SARS-CoV-2, clarifies govt

The Central government on Friday said that RT-PCR tests “do not miss” various variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, adding that several states did not send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons, despite being advised to do so.

The government’s clarification came amid media reports that RT-PCR tests are “failing” to detect new variants of the virus.

“Indian Genomic Consortium for Covid-19 has shared the genome sequencing data with states multiple times from 26th March 2021, onwards. Indian Genomic Consortium has so far processed more than 13,000 samples for Genome Sequencing,” the government said in a press release.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a network of 10 laboratories established in December 2020 to continuously monitor the genomic changes of SARS-CoV-2 in India, through Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), the release added.

It further said that INSACOG guidelines were shared with states, which were also advised to send samples for genome sequencing along with clinical data of positive persons. This, the release said, would have helped INSACOG to discover other variants of concern, if present in the community. “However, several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala have not shared such data, though others including Punjab and Delhi have,” the government said.

The release also noted that detailed INSACOG guidelines were uploaded on the website of the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on December 27 last year. Out of the 13,614 WGS samples processed at the 10 designated INSACOG labs, 1,189 tested positive for “variants of concern” of SARS-CoV-2. Of these, 1,109 samples were positive with the UK variant, and 79 and one with the South African and Brazilian ones.

“The RT-PCR tests being used in India do not miss these mutations as these tests being used in India target more than two genes. Sensitivity and specificity of the RT-PCR tests remain same as earlier,” the statement emphasised.

According to the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 263,476,625 samples have been tested for the viral disease till April 15. Of these, 1,473,210 samples were tested on April 15, ICMR said.