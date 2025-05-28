Russia-built stealth frigate ‘Tamal’ to be commissioned into Navy in June-end

New Delhi: India’s latest stealth missile frigate, Tamal, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, by the end of June, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Tamal, is expected to be commissioned into the Indian Navy at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia, by the end of June (ANI/ Representational image)

The frigate, which is expected to reach India’s west coast in September, will boost the country’s maritime power in the Indian Ocean region, an official, requesting anonymity said, adding that it will be part of the navy’s Mumbai-based Western Fleet.

Tamal is part of a $2.5-billion deal with Russia for four more Krivak/Talwar class stealth frigates for the Indian Navy, two of which were to be constructed at the Yantar shipyard and the remaining two at the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) with technology transfer from Russia.

The first frigate under the deal, INS Tushil, was commissioned into the navy last December at the Yantar Shipyard and reached the country in February. It was commissioned in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh, who described the warship as a “proud testament” to India’s growing maritime might and a “significant milestone” in the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

Tushil and Tamal are upgraded Krivak III class frigates of Project 1135.6, and six such vessels are already in service --- three Talwar class ships, built at Baltic shipyard in St Petersburg, and three follow-on Teg class ships, built at the Yantar shipyard.

These frigates have an indigenous content of around 26%, double that of the previous Teg-class frigates. This includes contributions from 33 firms including Bharat Electronics Limited, BrahMos Aerospace (an India-Russia joint venture), and Nova Integrated Systems (a fully owned subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems Limited).

The new frigates are armed with a range of advanced weapons, including the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Shtil surface-to-air missiles with enhanced range, upgraded medium-range anti-air and surface guns, optically controlled close-range rapid fire gun system, torpedoes and rockets.