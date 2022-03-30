Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India tomorrow: MEA
india news

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to visit India tomorrow: MEA

The two-day visit is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.
File photo of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 03:13 PM IST
Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov will pay an official visit to India on Thursday, the Union minister of external affairs informed.

The two-day visit from Thursday (March 31) to Friday (April 1), is the highest level of engagement between the Indian and Russian governments since Moscow launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

"Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to New Delhi on 31 March-1 April 2022," the MEA said in a one-line statemen, published on its website.

Lavrov is travelling to India after completing a two-day visit to China. The visit also comes as the western nations have intensified pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP