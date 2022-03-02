Russia-Ukraine crisis: Meet Bihar's Abhay Kumar Singh, member of Putin's party, who supports Russia's action

As Russia is on a warpath with Ukraine which President Vladimir Putin terms as a special military operation, Abhay Kumar Singh, an Indian-origin member of Putin's party has come into the news for his support to Russia's military action on Ukraine. In an interview with a Hindi channel, Singh said this is not war; it's like 'India's surgical strike'. Singh also claimed that Russia is only attacking military camps in Ukraine. "If the military enters a supermarket and then attacks Russian soldiers, then we will have to reply," he said in that interview.

"Ask Zelensky why he is giving arms to people. Why is he releasing prisoners?" he said as he took part in several television channels debates.

Here are 5 things to know about Abhay Kumar Singh

1. Abhay Kumar Singh is a deputat, a post like an MLA in India, from Kursk, a Western Russian city. He started his parallel business and eventually joined politics. He contested and won elections from Putin's United Russia party.

2. According to reports, Abhay Kumar Singh went to Patna's Loyola and then went to Russia to pursue medical education and also returned to Patna to practise. But he decided to settle in Kursk where he studied medicine.

3. Because of his political and business connections, he became an influential figure in Kursk even before becoming the deputat.

4. In 2015, he had organised the first International Yoga Day in Kursk.

5. In interviews given earlier, he had said he never felt like an outsider in Russia.

Talking to the channel about the ongoing 'military invasion', Abhay Kumar Singh said Russia is not planning any nuclear attack on Ukraine. The nuclear drill was being conducted only to respond if any country attacks Russia.

