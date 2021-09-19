Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jaishankar exchanges notes on Afghanistan, strategic ties with Saudi counterpart
india news

Jaishankar exchanges notes on Afghanistan, strategic ties with Saudi counterpart

S Jaishankar and Saudi Arabian foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reviwed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed in October 2019.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 04:07 PM IST
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar meets with Suadia Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi on Sunday. (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in New Delhi during the latter's maiden visit to India.

Al Saud arrived earlier in the day on a three-day visit to India, during which he is expected to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders exchanges notes on the evolving situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific region and collaboration in the two nation's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

S Jaishankar also urged Al Saud to resume direct flights between India and Saudi Arabia, which remains suspended owing to the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted snippets from the meeting, calling it “cordial and productive.”

RELATED STORIES

The two ministers also reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement, signed between India and saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation in October 2019. 

Officials of the Union ministry of external affairs familiar with the minutes of the meeting said that both the leaders discussed issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international affairs of mutual interest. 

"The two ministers reviewed the implementation of the 'Strategic Partnership Council Agreement' signed between the two sides during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in October 2019," the MEA said.

They elaborated that the delegates led by the two leaders held discussions on steps to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence, security, culture, consular issues, healthcare and human resources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
s jaishankar saudi arabia india-saudi arabia
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: S Jaishankar meets Saudi Arabian counterpart 

Who is Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who has the support of all Punjab Congress MLAs

12 die of viral disease in Kanpur village, death probe underway

Sukhjinder Randhawa's name proposed as next Punjab chief minister: Report
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP