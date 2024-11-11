S Jaishankar says he has ‘daily appraisal sessions’ with his ‘boss’ PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “demanding boss” to who he has to appear "fully prepared" during interactions. Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the gathering during the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group's Scholarships programme, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.(PTI)

Jaishankar was speaking at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group Scholarships Programme in Mumbai.

The minister was asked about PM Modi as a “boss” who prepares himself before daily interactions with his ministers. “I have daily appraisal sessions. In a way, I would say he is honestly a demanding boss. I say that because he prepares. If you are discussing something, you have to be fully prepared. You have to know what you are talking about to make your argument or case. You must stand your ground, and you must have the data,” Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat also described the prime minister as a leader who grants operational freedom and doesn't micromanage or track how ministers execute his instructions. Jaishankar gave an anecdote from India's evacuation of its students from Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

“I have enjoyed working with him because he takes a call and then gives you that latitude. During the Ukraine crisis, he took a call that we need to get people out. Do what it takes, use the Air Force, use civil aviation, talk to people, tell me what I have to do, if I have to make a phone call, I will do, if you have to send ministers out there to do so,” Jaishankar added.

The minister also said PM Modi's natural ability to forge relationships with world leaders has helped India's bilateral relations. He described India's relationship with the United States as an example.

“The Prime Minister was among the first three calls I think that President Trump took. Prime Minister Modi has actually built rapport across multiple presidents. When he first came to DC, Obama was the president, then it was Trump, then it was Biden. So, you know, for him, there's something natural in terms of how he forges those relationships. So, that's helped hugely,” Jaishankar added.

During his visit to Australia earlier this week, Jaishankar also described how PM Modi questioned him in 2014 on India's lagging bilateral relations with Australia. “He asked me, ‘Explain to me why hasn't our relationship with Australia developed?' It has everything going for it. There is a language, shared culture, and tradition, and yet somehow, something is not happening,” Jaishankar had said.

(With ANI inputs)