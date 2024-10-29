Jaishankar asks army brass to stay prepared for challenges of current global order

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday drew attention towards the intricate global and geopolitical dynamics that impact India, while highlighting the country’s expectations from the armed forces and the preparedness necessary to tackle the contradictions and challenges of the current world order. Jaishankar was addressing the Army Commanders’ conference and speaking on the theme of Evolving Geopolitical Landscape and Opportunities for the Indian Armed Forces. (X/DrSJaishankar)

He was addressing the Army Commanders’ conference and speaking on the theme of Evolving Geopolitical Landscape and Opportunities for the Indian Armed Forces.

“Pleased to address the Army Commanders Conference in Delhi today. Discussed the intricacies of current geopolitics, as well as its challenges, possibilities and opportunities. Urged that a more ‘whole of the Government’ approach is needed to effectively advance national security,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

This was the second phase of the conference -- the first leg was held in Gangtok earlier this month -- the first time the top meeting was held near the China border.

Jaishankar addressed the conference at a time when disengagement of Indian and Chinese armies from Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh is almost over, with both sides simultaneously carrying out joint verification of the troop and equipment pullback to a specified and mutually agreed distance from the face-off sites.

The minister appreciated the Indian Army for remaining vigilant and urged its leadership to be prepared to adapt to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities. He also emphasised the importance of technological advancements and the lessons drawn from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India’s strategic posture.

The second phase, held on October 28-29, witnessed the Indian Army’s senior leadership hold discussions on critical strategic issues affecting both border security and the hinterland, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Reviewing the current security situation, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan stressed the importance of jointness and the roadmap for enhanced integration across domains, which is critical for future warfare and effective operations. He outlined the step-by-step approach towards integration, starting with cross-service cooperation, progressing to a ‘joint culture’, and ultimately achieving full integration for joint operations.

Earlier this month, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said the military was ready to present its theaterisation model to the decision-makers.

“Today we have a great consensus among the three chiefs and the chief of defence staff and we have been able to devise a complete structure...We are ready to present it to our decision makers...this is how we want to go about it. It requires jointness and integration,” he said at the time.

Theaterisation is a long-awaited reform for the best use of the military’s resources to fight future wars. The model being pursued involves raising the China-centric northern theatre command in Lucknow, the Pakistan-centric western theatre command in Jaipur, and the maritime theatre command in Thiruvananthapuram.

Jointness came into sharp focus at the Joint Commanders’ Conference on September 5 in Lucknow where defence minister Rajnath Singh made a firm push for cultivating a joint vision, preparing for future wars, and delivering a synergised, swift and proportionate response to provocations.