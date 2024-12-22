S Jaishankar says India can never permit others to have veto on its choices

India will never allow anyone to have a “veto” on its choices, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. S Jaishankar (File Photo/ANI)

“Independence should never be confused with neutrality. We will do whatever is right in our national interest and for global good, without being intimidated to conform. Bharat (India) can never permit others to have a veto on its choices,” PTI quoted S Jaishankar as saying in a video message at an event in Mumbai, .

“Bharat,” according to Jaishankar, will “invariably progress,” but must do so without losing its “Bharatiyata” (Indianness).

“Only then can we truly emerge as a leading power in a multi-polar world,” he noted.

The minister also noted that for “far too long,” Indians were “schooled” to visualise the "rejection" of their heritage and tradition as “progress and modernity.”

Explaining the reason behind this school of thought, Jaishankar said, “Perhaps, this came from an affinity of imported models, or perhaps it was a discomfort with its own practices. But now as the deepening of democracy has thrown up more authentic voices, the country is rediscovering itself and finding again its own persona.”

Further, the BJP leader described India as an “exceptional nation” and reasoned this is because it is a “civilisation state.”

Jaishankar also called on the younger generation of Indians to be “fully aware” of the value of the nation's heritage.

"It is essential that the younger generation is fully aware of the value and significance of our heritage. This can be articulated at various levels, but most importantly it should have an impact at the societal level,” the ex-diplomat remarked.