Jaishankar speaks with Israel’s Gideon Sa’ar amid fresh efforts for ceasefire

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday discussed developments in West Asia against the backdrop of fresh efforts to finalise a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A fire burns inside a Palestinian house during the ongoing Israeli military operation, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 18 (REUTERS)

During their phone conversation, the two foreign ministers also focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

“Pleased to speak to FM @gidonsaar of Israel today. Appreciate his briefing on the ongoing developments in the region,” Jaishankar said on X.

“Also discussed our bilateral relations and efforts to strengthen them. Look forward to meeting in person.”

Sa’ar, in a post on X, described India as a “giant country, one of the most important in the world, and friendly to Israel”. He added, “We agreed to meet soon and work together to strengthen our bilateral relations.”

India has maintained a balanced position on the evolving situation in West Asia given its close and strategic ties with both Israel and Arab states. While condemning the terror attacks and hostage-taking by Hamas in October last year, India urged Israel to be mindful of humanitarian considerations in its response. New Delhi has also called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy aimed at finding a two-state solution.

The conversation between Jaishankar and Sa’ar came against the backdrop of efforts in Cairo by the US and Arab mediators to conclude an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt the 14-month war in the Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian official close to the negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday that mediators had narrowed gaps on most of the agreement’s clauses. He said Israel had introduced conditions which Hamas rejected.

The talks in Cairo are aimed at concluding an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in return for Palestinian prisoners from Israel.