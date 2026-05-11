S Keerthana, Team Vijay's youngest minister, misses taking oath as she forgets her documents: Video

Imagine your first day at a new office, but the HR asks you to go back because you are not carrying all your documents. S Keerthana walking for oath taking as CM Vijay sits near the podium.

That is what exactly happened with Vijay-led TVK's S Keerthana at the State Assembly on Monday as she did not present her Certificate of Election, which is a prerequisite for taking oath. Keerthana is the youngest and the only woman minister in Vijay's cabinet.

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A video of Keerthana returning to her seat without taking oath has been making rounds on social media.

As the Assembly principal secretary K Srinivasan announced Keerthana's name on the microphone and invited her to take oath, she walked to the podium, which was right in front of the chair of the chief minister from one side. Also, MLAs who take oath would face the chair of the pro tem speaker.

S Keerthana's election certificate issue While Keerthana neared the podium, Srinivasan raised his hand and asked her the certificate, which could be seen in the live coverage of the Assembly proceedings.

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However, she could not produce the certificate and what she replied to Srinivasan was not known.