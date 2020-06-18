Saamana editorial: Shiv Sena slams Modi, says all immediate neighbours have attacked India

mumbai

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 14:24 IST

The Shiv Sena on Thursday kept up its heat on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violent clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday night that had left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece, Saamana, took potshots at Modi for the second consecutive day, reminding him that the PM had claimed the country became stronger under his leadership, but immediate neighbours Pakistan, China, and Nepal have all attacked India. It slammed the Modi government for not sharing good ties with its bordering states.

Earlier, the Sena leaders had attacked PM Modi and sought clarity on the violent stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley along the LAC.

The editorial said, “It’s shocking that the PM didn’t come forward to share the facts with the people after blood was spilled on the Sino-Indian border after 45 years, where 20 of our soldiers were killed.”

The editorial said the Chinese aggression is a blow on the “sovereignty of Hindutva”.

“In the last six years, countless claims have been made that India has become stronger, and a country with a fighting spirit under PM Modi. But during this period, Pakistan, Nepal, and now China have all attacked India. We don’t have good relations with any of our bordering nations and the ones in power are out to win the world over. This is really surprising,” the editorial said.

The opinion piece added that former PMs such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had all kept the country’s borders quiet.

It also took a swipe at the government for its repeated criticism of Nehru’s foreign policy, which Sena said might help it get applause at public rallies, but reminded PM Modi to stop the martyrdom of Indian jawans on the borders.

“One can get applause in public rallies by saying that the ongoing tussle with China is due to the foreign policy of Nehru, but it’s the responsibility of the Modi government to stop the martyrdom of our jawans on our borders,” the editorial said.

The editorial welcomed the PM’s statements that the martyrdom of the 20 soldiers would not go in vain.

“The warning given to China is good. But what happened in Galwan Valley? What’s exactly happening on our borders? People still don’t know the facts,” it added.