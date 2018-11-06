Sabarimala protest live: Woman, who was heckled, offers prayers under police protection

Protests in Sabarimala has broken out as a woman reportedly reached near the holy steps of the temple and agitators heckled her over her age. A media cameraman was also injured in the protests.

The temple was scheduled to open Tuesday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

Here are the live updates:

8:30 am IST Lalitha offers prayers under police protection #Kerala: Lalitha (Pic 1: in the centre), a 52-year-old woman devotee from Thrissur, whose entry to #SabarimalTemple was opposed by protesters, offered prayers at the temple under police protection. She had come along with her family. pic.twitter.com/RdJeWflhk4 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018





7:48 am IST Protestors apologise to woman The woman has been identified as Lalitha. Protestors apologize to her and lead her to hilltop temple for darshan.





7:40 am IST Protestors calm down The protestors have calmed down as woman seems to be above 50 years of age.





7:35 am IST Woman forced to show Aadhaar card to prove age The woman, who had reached near the holy steps of Sabarimala temple, was forced to show her Aadahar card to prove her age. Police said she was 52.





7:30 am IST Cameraman injured in protest A media cameraman was also injured in the protest. The agitated devotees are randomly questioning women.



