Sabarimala protest live: Woman, who was heckled, offers prayers under police protection
Protests broke out in Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta as a woman, identified as Lalitha, reached near the 18 holy steps of the hilltop shrine.
-
8:30 am IST
Lalitha offers prayers under police protection
-
7:48 am IST
Protestors apologise to woman
-
7:40 am IST
Protestors calm down
-
7:35 am IST
Woman forced to show Aadhaar card to prove age
-
7:30 am IST
Cameraman injured in protest
-
7:15 am IST
Protests break out in Sabarimala, woman shifted to police camp
Protests in Sabarimala has broken out as a woman reportedly reached near the holy steps of the temple and agitators heckled her over her age. A media cameraman was also injured in the protests.
The temple was scheduled to open Tuesday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.
Here are the live updates:
Lalitha offers prayers under police protection
#Kerala: Lalitha (Pic 1: in the centre), a 52-year-old woman devotee from Thrissur, whose entry to #SabarimalTemple was opposed by protesters, offered prayers at the temple under police protection. She had come along with her family. pic.twitter.com/RdJeWflhk4— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018
Protestors apologise to woman
The woman has been identified as Lalitha. Protestors apologize to her and lead her to hilltop temple for darshan.
Protestors calm down
The protestors have calmed down as woman seems to be above 50 years of age.
Woman forced to show Aadhaar card to prove age
The woman, who had reached near the holy steps of Sabarimala temple, was forced to show her Aadahar card to prove her age. Police said she was 52.
Cameraman injured in protest
A media cameraman was also injured in the protest.
The agitated devotees are randomly questioning women.
Protests break out in Sabarimala, woman shifted to police camp
The protest broke out in Sabarimala as a woman reached near the 18 holy steps of the temple.
The woman claimed she has crossed the age of 50 but protestors say she is lying. She has been shifted to a police camp.