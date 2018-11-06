Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Sabarimala protest live: Woman, who was heckled, offers prayers under police protection

Protests broke out in Sabarimala temple in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta as a woman, identified as Lalitha, reached near the 18 holy steps of the hilltop shrine.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 06, 2018 08:48 IST
highlights

Protests in Sabarimala has broken out as a woman reportedly reached near the holy steps of the temple and agitators heckled her over her age. A media cameraman was also injured in the protests.

The temple was scheduled to open Tuesday for the “Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal” puja to mark the birth anniversary of the last king of the princely state of Travancore Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma.

Here are the live updates:

8:30 am IST

Lalitha offers prayers under police protection

7:48 am IST

Protestors apologise to woman

The woman has been identified as Lalitha. Protestors apologize to her and lead her to hilltop temple for darshan.

7:40 am IST

Protestors calm down

The protestors have calmed down as woman seems to be above 50 years of age.

7:35 am IST

Woman forced to show Aadhaar card to prove age

The woman, who had reached near the holy steps of Sabarimala temple, was forced to show her Aadahar card to prove her age. Police said she was 52.

7:30 am IST

Cameraman injured in protest

A media cameraman was also injured in the protest.

The agitated devotees are randomly questioning women.

7:15 am IST

Protests break out in Sabarimala, woman shifted to police camp

The protest broke out in Sabarimala as a woman reached near the 18 holy steps of the temple.

The woman claimed she has crossed the age of 50 but protestors say she is lying. She has been shifted to a police camp.