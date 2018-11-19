Sabarimala row live updates: Union minister KJ Alphons to trek to the hilltop shrine
A large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside the official residence of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on late Sunday night against the detention of over 70 persons at Sabarimala Temple.
9:16 am IST
Devotees are not terrorists, why do they need 15000 policemen here? : KJ Alphons
9:12 am IST
Pilgrimage affected due to police high-handedness: BJP state president
9:10 am IST
Devaswom board to move plea in SC seeking time to implement the verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at Sabarimala
9:05 am IST
Person injured in hilltop scuffle admitted to hospital
9:01 am IST
Union minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam to trek to Sabarimala
7:42 am IST
Woman leader allowed to visit shrine to offer prayers
7:25 am IST
KP Sasikala detained
7:20 am IST
Youth wing of BJP to hold a daylong state-wide agitation
7:10 am IST
Hindu woman leader moves towards Sabarimala
The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had gathered in front of Cliff House-- Vijayan’s official residence at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram.
The BJP leaders will also be meeting Kerala governor P Sathasivam requesting to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.
Devotees are not terrorists, why do they need 15000 policemen here? : KJ Alphons
“A situation worse than emergency is happening here, the devotees are not allowed to go up. Section 144 is imposed for no reason. Devotees are not terrorists, why do they need 15000 policemen here?,” said KJ Alphons MoS Tourism.
Pilgrimage affected due to police high-handedness: BJP state president
Police raj in Sabarimala. Pilgrimage is affected due to police high-handedness. Will move NHRC. Police forcing pilgrims to go back. It is a dangerous situation. The whole world is watching the naked rights violation in Sabarimala, said BJP state president S Sreedharan Pillai
Devaswom board to move plea in SC seeking time to implement the verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at Sabarimala
Travancore Devaswom board, which runs Sabarimala temple, will move a plea in apex court today seeking time to implement the verdict of September 28 which allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple.
Person injured in hilltop scuffle admitted to hospital
One person injured in hilltop scuffle admitted to hospital. He fell down and got injured during a stampede at the temple top. He has alleged he was manhandled by the police.
Union minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam to trek to Sabarimala
Union minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam to trek to Sabarimala. Earlier, he was just scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged Pamba base camp but now he will be trekking to the hilltop shrine
Woman leader allowed to visit shrine to offer prayers
KP Sasikala allowed to proceed to Pamba base camp after she gave an assurance that she will return after offering prayers at the hilltop. She was asked to give an undertaking that she won’t camp at the temple top. Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra said she was allowed only after getting an undertaking.
KP Sasikala detained
KP Sasikala detained at Nilakkal base camp.
Youth wing of BJP to hold a daylong state-wide agitation
Yuvamorcha, the youth wing of the BJP will hold a daylong state-wide agitation on Monday to further intensify their stir against “police high handedness”.
“We have organised state-wide protest against this emergency like situation in the state,” Yuvamorcha state president Prakash Babu told news agency PTI.
Hindu woman leader moves towards Sabarimala
Hindu Aikya Vedi leader KP Sasikala moves towards temple after she was allowed to have darshan by court. Sasikala was detained on Friday night after she had defied prohibitory orders.