Sabarimala row live updates: Union minister KJ Alphons to trek to the hilltop shrine

A large number of BJP and RSS workers protested outside the official residence of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on late Sunday night against the detention of over 70 persons at Sabarimala Temple.

The members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had gathered in front of Cliff House-- Vijayan’s official residence at Nanthancode in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP leaders will also be meeting Kerala governor P Sathasivam requesting to ensure a peaceful pilgrimage.

9:16 am IST Devotees are not terrorists, why do they need 15000 policemen here? : KJ Alphons “A situation worse than emergency is happening here, the devotees are not allowed to go up. Section 144 is imposed for no reason. Devotees are not terrorists, why do they need 15000 policemen here?,” said KJ Alphons MoS Tourism.





9:12 am IST Pilgrimage affected due to police high-handedness: BJP state president Police raj in Sabarimala. Pilgrimage is affected due to police high-handedness. Will move NHRC. Police forcing pilgrims to go back. It is a dangerous situation. The whole world is watching the naked rights violation in Sabarimala, said BJP state president S Sreedharan Pillai





9:10 am IST Devaswom board to move plea in SC seeking time to implement the verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at Sabarimala Travancore Devaswom board, which runs Sabarimala temple, will move a plea in apex court today seeking time to implement the verdict of September 28 which allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple.





9:05 am IST Person injured in hilltop scuffle admitted to hospital One person injured in hilltop scuffle admitted to hospital. He fell down and got injured during a stampede at the temple top. He has alleged he was manhandled by the police.





9:01 am IST Union minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam to trek to Sabarimala Union minister Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam to trek to Sabarimala. Earlier, he was just scheduled to visit the flood-ravaged Pamba base camp but now he will be trekking to the hilltop shrine





7:42 am IST Woman leader allowed to visit shrine to offer prayers KP Sasikala allowed to proceed to Pamba base camp after she gave an assurance that she will return after offering prayers at the hilltop. She was asked to give an undertaking that she won’t camp at the temple top. Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra said she was allowed only after getting an undertaking.





7:25 am IST KP Sasikala detained KP Sasikala detained at Nilakkal base camp.





7:20 am IST Youth wing of BJP to hold a daylong state-wide agitation Yuvamorcha, the youth wing of the BJP will hold a daylong state-wide agitation on Monday to further intensify their stir against “police high handedness”. “We have organised state-wide protest against this emergency like situation in the state,” Yuvamorcha state president Prakash Babu told news agency PTI.



