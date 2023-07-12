‘Conspiracy by BJP against someone who…’: Pilot on Congress' nationwide silent protest

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case was not about an individual but about the weakening of democracy through misuse of institutions and creating an environment of hatred.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, party's State Incharge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh with party leaders and workers during a silent protest 'Maun Satyagraha' in solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi, at Shaheed Smarak, in Jaipur. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters at the protest site, Pilot said, “A conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party against someone (Rahul Gandhi) who speaks for democracy, exposing those in power and tells the truth.”

He said the public was disappointed with the BJP-ruled central government and it will benefit the Congress party.

The Congress party observed a silent satyagraha today in all states against the disqualification of former party president Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the political environment in the country, Pilot said that the whole system was being contaminated. He added, “Justice should take place in a democracy and there should be freedom of speech. The environment of hatred is being created in the country. The way agencies are being misused, and institutions are being weakened, is not a very good indication for the democracy of the country. This is the reason why the Congress party has kept a vow of silence throughout the country to make the public aware.”

The protests came days after the Gujarat high court upheld a sessions court's order which denied a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remark defamation case.

On Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Pilot said the Congress leader was targeted because he has “always spoken of love, non-violence, strengthening democracy and bringing people together.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He has been continuously targeted and everyone has seen the incidents that took place with him. We are not going to step back, we will strongly keep our opinions forward. We will go to the public because ultimately, the public and their vote are the biggest strength in a democracy.”

Silent Satyagraha protest was held in all the states in the country. Videos of several protest sites were shared where Congress workers were seen wearing black ribbons tied around their arms or black masks on their faces symbolically depicting that the freedom of speech in India was in danger and anyone who spoke against the Central government was to face backlash.

Rahul Gandhi disqualification

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified on March 23 following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his comment “all thieves have Modi surname” at an election rally in Kolar in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gandhi’s lawyers failed to get a stay on his conviction in the trial court, the sessions court and the Gujarat high court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON