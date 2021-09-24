Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul for 2nd time in a week, Priyanka Gandhi also present

This is the second meeting between Rahul Gandhi and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The two earlier met on September 17 where both leaders discussed the political situation in the state. 
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
SEP 24, 2021
Pilot was the deputy chief minister and Rajasthan state unit president till July 2020 but resigned from both posts after he expressed his discontent with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(HT File)

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present in the meeting.

This is the second meeting between Rahul Gandhi and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. The two earlier met on September 17 where both leaders discussed the political situation in the state, according to a report by HT. Pilot was the deputy chief minister and Rajasthan state unit president till July 2020 but resigned from both posts after he expressed his discontent with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

A person from the Congress who is familiar with the developments that happened last week during the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Sachin Pilot said that no imminent change can be expected in Rajasthan, according to the report by HT.

The leaders, however, said that if any changes do occur in Rajasthan, it will be done keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and means to improve Congress’ performance. Pilot also told the Congress that he will require at least more than a year to prepare for the 2024 elections.

Pilot’s second meeting with Rahul Gandhi following the removal of Punjab chief minister has created a buzz in political circles that a change of leadership is imminent but it is still unclear what both the leaders discussed during their meetings.

Pilot earlier this year expressed his concern that Congress MLAs in his camp were not given what was due to them despite working hard in the previous legislative assembly elections to ensure Congress was victorious over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pilot has also clarified earlier that he does not wish to join the BJP. The BJP however last month said that Pilot and Gehlot were fighting for the CM’s chair. Union labour minister Bhupendra Yadav while on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Rajasthan targeted the Rajasthan Congress claiming that there was infighting between the two factions.

