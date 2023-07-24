High drama in Rajasthan assembly: Sacked minister waves 'red diary', allegedly 'dragged' out

The Rajasthan assembly on Monday saw unprecedented scenes sacked minister Rajendra Gudha reached the House waving a red diary which he claimed holds details of irregular financial transactions. Gudha claimed that Congress leaders dragged him out of the assembly.

Sacked Congress MLA Rajendra Gudha interacts with the media after the Rajasthan assembly was adjourned on Monday, (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gudha was sacked as minister of state on Friday after he cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the assembly. On Monday, he reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with the red diary and had an argument with him during Zero Hour.

As Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the Speaker asked him to come to his chamber. After some time, Gudha aggressively reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

News agency PTI reported Congress MLA Rafiq Khan pushed Gudha, following which other party MLAs rushed towards them and tried to take away the Udaipurwati MLA.

BJP MLAs stoop up from their seats and created an uproar, seeking a reply on the "Lal Diary". They also waived symbolic red diaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the ugly scenes, the Speaker then adjourned the House till 2pm.

Before the House began in the morning, Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the red diary in the assembly. He said the diary contained some "secrets".

After the house was adjourned, Gudha told reporters at the assembly building that he wanted to give a statement on the red diary but the speaker did not allow it.

"Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Shanti Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. However, some part of the diary was left with me," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gudha said he will go among the people on Tuesday and will reveal the "secrets" of the diary.

The sacked minister claimed that the diary was "secured" by him during an income tax raid at the residence of RTDC chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Gudha said during the raid, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had asked him to go to Rathore's residence to secure the diary, which he did.

What's in the red diary?

Gudha claimed that the diary allegedly written by Rathore contained details of the money given to MLAs and it has the names of Ashok Gehlot as well as his son Vaibhav Gehlot. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore told reporters that what happened in the House was shameful.

"Gudha wanted to give a statement and he should have been allowed," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajendra Rathore had raised the issue of the red diary and created uproar during Zero Hour. It was when Gudha entered the House and went straight to the Well and reached near the chair of the Speaker.

Gudha was not present in the House during the Question Hour .

After coming out of the House, Gudha told reporters, "Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me and Congress leaders dragged me out of the Assembly. The Chairman of the Rajasthan Assembly did not even allow me to speak. There were allegations against me that I am with BJP. I want to know, what is my fault".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gudha made it clear that he would not issue an apology in this matter.

"Why will I apologise, what was my fault. I did not say anything wrong, atrocities against women are increasing in the state. I will answer in the house. We were not allowed to speak but now I am free," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state which led to his sacking from the state cabinet.

Speaking in the assembly, Gudha, the Congress leader said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed” in women's safety.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON