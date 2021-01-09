Ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is ready to protect humanity with not one but two 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccine as the disease outbreak continues to wreak havoc on economies and overwhelm public healthcare systems.

"In the Corona era, today India is among the countries with the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the world. Today, India is ready to protect humanity with not one, but two Made in India corona vaccines," PM Modi said.

PM Modi was talking at the inaugural address of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. In his virtual address, the theme of 'Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "This is a great opportunity to interact with the India diaspora," PM Modi had tweeted on Friday.

PM Modi also told Indians across the world that they are connected in minds because of 'Maa Bharti' and lauded the efforts of Indian-origin colleagues in fighting challenges in the last year.

"Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti'," PM Modi said.

The prime minister added that the past year has been a year of great challenges for everyone. "...But in the midst of these challenges, the way Indian-origin colleagues across the world have worked, have done their duty, it is a matter of pride for all of us."

These are the sacraments of our soil, PM Modi said.

"Thousands of colleagues from all over the world have participated in the Know India Quiz Competition. These numbers suggest that the roots may be far away, but the new generation's engagement is increasing that much," the PM said on Saturday.

President of Suriname, a South American country, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the chief guest of this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

The last convention which was the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held from January 21 to January 23, 2019, in Varanasi with Uttar Pradesh being the partner states. Over 7,000 delegates participated in the 15th convention which also included a visit to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and participation in Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on 26 January 2019.

