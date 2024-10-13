‘Sad for democracy’: Sonam Wangchuk after Delhi Police detain silent protesters

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday attacked the Centre and the Delhi Police for detaining protesters gathered outside Ladakh Bhawan to participate in a silent fast, saying, “It is sad that people cannot express themselves in a democracy.” Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk staged a protest demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian constitution at the Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhion Sunday, October 13, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

According to news agency ANI, authorities justified their actions by citing the enforcement of Section 144, which restricts gatherings in certain areas to maintain public order

“This morning we were about to start a silent fast outside the Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi. A lot of people were gathering here to participate in this, we said that we would not raise any slogan and would hold a silent fast only, yet the people were removed forcefully, they were put into police buses and detained," Wangchuk told ANI.

"We were told that it happened because Section 144 was promulgated here. This was sad, not only for us but for the Democracy too. We feel sad for India today,” he added.

Wangchuk said that in a democratic nation, “the inability to express oneself infringes on fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and movement.”

“In this democratic country, if people can't express themselves, it is a violation of their freedom of speech, freedom of movement, Article 19. Normally 144 is temporary in nature and is applied only in reasonable grounds of fear of disruption,” he said.

Here are the latest updates on Sonam Wangchuk's protest

- Earlier, the Delhi High Court requested responses from the Delhi Police, the Government of NCT Delhi, and other parties regarding a plea from the Apex Body Leh, which seeks permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar from October 8 to October 23.

- Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Amit Sharma have ordered the parties to submit their replies by October 16, with a detailed hearing scheduled for October 22.

- Wangchuk launched an indefinite hunger strike on October 6 to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which would provide constitutional safeguards for the region.

- The Delhi Police detained several protesters outside Ladakh Bhawan, where Wangchuk has been sitting on a hunger strike, while the New Delhi DCP clarified that Wangchuk was not among those detained.

- A senior police officer said that the detained protesters did not have permission to gather outside Ladakh Bhawan, and their application to protest at Jantar Mantar is still under consideration.

- Wangchuk and his supporters previously were detained by Delhi Police at the Singhu border on September 30, before being released on October 2.

- The Apex Body Leh approached the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to request permission for Sonam Wangchuk and other 'Padyatris' to conduct a peaceful protest (Anshan) at Jantar Mantar or another appropriate location. The petition argues that this right is guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) of the Indian Constitution, which safeguard free speech and peaceful assembly.

- Wangchuk and his supporters are pushing for constitutional protections for Ladakh, aiming for its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

They believe this inclusion would empower the local community to safeguard their land and cultural identity, a demand supported by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)