Home / India News / ‘Sad to see this’: Pic of litter on floor of Vande Bharat train goes viral

‘Sad to see this’: Pic of litter on floor of Vande Bharat train goes viral

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 07:39 PM IST

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared the photograph on Twitter showing litter strewn on the floor of the train.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the photograph on Twitter showing litter strewn on the floor of the train. (Twitter)
IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the photograph on Twitter showing litter strewn on the floor of the train. (Twitter)
ByShobhit Gupta

A picture showing litter strewed on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train has been doing rounds on social media.

Read here: Stone pelted at Jalpaiguri-Howarh Vande Bharat Express again, now in Katihar: Report

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph on Twitter along with the caption, “We, The People”, where a worker holding a broom is seen clearing trash like empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train.

However, the route on which the train was running is not known. Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains are operational on eight routes in India.

The netizens are widely reacting to the post shared by the IAS officer. A user wrote, “Sir, in our country people don't know their duty but surely know their right. Instead, people should start steps towards their self-contribution for cleanliness.” "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!", another user commented.

Read here: WATCH | Man boards Vande Bharat for selfie, gets stuck. TC asks, ‘are you mad?’

The users are widely expressing their reactions through comments like "We can never change, unfortunate, sad to see this" on Twitter. A lot of users expressed their disappointment with the mentality around cleanliness in India and urged to keep the surroundings and the government’s property clean.

Some netizens also suggested the ways in which cleanliness can be maintained in trains. A user commented, “Follow the same routine as airlines do before take-off to remind passengers of their duties. The same should be adopted by Indian Railways upon departure from every station via an announcement. This way, garbage can be stored in bins." "Housekeeping staff should be taught that they should not put everything on the floor and then start cleaning the carriage. And the railways should make it mandatory for the staff to collect trash (at regular intervals) the way some airlines crew does, before landing”, another user suggested.

Indian Railways had also urged the citizens to maintain cleanliness inside trains when the news of garbage scattered inside the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express made the headlines earlier this month.

Read here: ‘Better than airplanes’: Railway Minister terms Vande Bharat ‘outstanding’ train

“Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told ANI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vande bharat express ‪indian railways‬ social media + 1 more
vande bharat express ‪indian railways‬ social media
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out