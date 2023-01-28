‘Sad to see this’: Pic of litter on floor of Vande Bharat train goes viral

A picture showing litter strewed on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train has been doing rounds on social media.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a photograph on Twitter along with the caption, “We, The People”, where a worker holding a broom is seen clearing trash like empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train.

However, the route on which the train was running is not known. Currently, Vande Bharat Express trains are operational on eight routes in India.

The netizens are widely reacting to the post shared by the IAS officer. A user wrote, “Sir, in our country people don't know their duty but surely know their right. Instead, people should start steps towards their self-contribution for cleanliness.” "Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!", another user commented.

The users are widely expressing their reactions through comments like "We can never change, unfortunate, sad to see this" on Twitter. A lot of users expressed their disappointment with the mentality around cleanliness in India and urged to keep the surroundings and the government’s property clean.

Some netizens also suggested the ways in which cleanliness can be maintained in trains. A user commented, “Follow the same routine as airlines do before take-off to remind passengers of their duties. The same should be adopted by Indian Railways upon departure from every station via an announcement. This way, garbage can be stored in bins." "Housekeeping staff should be taught that they should not put everything on the floor and then start cleaning the carriage. And the railways should make it mandatory for the staff to collect trash (at regular intervals) the way some airlines crew does, before landing”, another user suggested.

Indian Railways had also urged the citizens to maintain cleanliness inside trains when the news of garbage scattered inside the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express made the headlines earlier this month.

“Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don't be bitter. Stop the litter,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told ANI.