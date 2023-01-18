Home / India News / WATCH | Man boards Vande Bharat for selfie, gets stuck. TC asks, ‘are you mad?’

WATCH | Man boards Vande Bharat for selfie, gets stuck. TC asks, ‘are you mad?’

india news
Updated on Jan 18, 2023 01:42 PM IST

In the 38-second video shared on Twitter, the man can be seen telling the ticket collector that he boarded the train only to click a picture and also requests him to open the door so he can get down.

The man was seen in the video chatting with the ticket collector, requesting him to open the door that was locked by the automatic system when the train began moving. (Screengrab/Twitter video by Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu)
The man was seen in the video chatting with the ticket collector, requesting him to open the door that was locked by the automatic system when the train began moving. (Screengrab/Twitter video by Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu)
BySharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

A Telugu man who boarded a Vande Bharat Express to take a selfie found himself stuck inside after the automatic doors closed ahead of its departure. A video of the perplexed man trying to get out has been widely shared online and shows him attempting to open the door before the ticket collector (TC) comes in and tells him the system has locked the exits.

In the video the man - who got on the train at Rajahmundry - tells the TC he only got on the Vande Bharat to take a photograph and asks him to open the door as he wants to deboard.

Also Read | ‘Better than airplanes’: Railway Minister terms Vande Bharat ‘outstanding’ train

"Once the door is locked, it cannot be opened… it is automated. Who gets inside the train to click a picture? Are you mad?" the irked TC can be heard responding.

The video shows the man fidgeting around as he tries to figure out a way out of the pickle.

The man then asks the ticket collector for a solution. To this, the TC and another man - apparently a Railway official - tell him he can now only get down at Vijayawada.

The TC and the second official can be seen breaking into mild laughter as they inform the hapless 'passenger' that Vijayawada - around 160 km from Rajahmundry - is the next stop.

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the video.

One post of the video was shared by a Twitter user named Dr Kiran Kumar Karlapu and has surpassed 391,000 views at the time of writing this report.

"Telugu uncle got onto the Vande Bharat train in Rajamundry to take a picture and the automatic system locked the doors once the train started moving. Loving the way, the TC says, 'now next is Vijayawada only'," the user posted the 38-second clip with a caption.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the eighth Vande Bharat Express train of India on Sunday (January 15). It connects Telangana's Secunderabad to Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, and reduces the travel time between the two regions - a distance of 700km - to 8.5 hours from 12 hours. The train has a capacity of 1,128 passengers and only has reserved sitting facilities.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sharangee Dutta

    A journalist with 7+ years of experience, I pretty much inhale and exhale news – figuratively speaking. Cooking, reading and playing with my dog take up the remaining hours of my normal day. I have an inclination for true crime stories, and love listening to such podcasts.

Topics
vande bharat express andhra pradesh telangana hyderabad vijayawada its viral viral video twitter + 6 more
vande bharat express andhra pradesh telangana hyderabad vijayawada its viral viral video twitter + 5 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out