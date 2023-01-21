Stone pelted at Jalpaiguri-Howarh Vande Bharat Express again, now in Katihar: Report

In yet another stone-pelting incident, unidentified miscreants targeted the recently launched New Jalpaiguri-Howarh Vande Bharat Express train in Bihar's Katihar on Friday. Though there were no injuries reported in the incident, one windowpane of coach number C-6 was shattered because of the stone pelting, news agency ANI reported.

The escort party of 22302 down Vande Bharat Express said passengers on berth no.70 in coach 6 informed them of stone pelting while crossing Dalkhola-Telta railway station. The spot comes under Balrampur in Katihar, Bihar, news agency ANI reported quoting a Bihar Railway Police Force official.

"Due to the stone pelting, one windowpane on the right side of coach C-6 was broken," the official added.

The train was flagged off by Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

This is the third time that the New Jalpaiguri-Howarth Junction Vande Bharat Express train has been under attack and the second such incident in Bihar. Earlier, the train was attacked in West Bengal, on the second day of its operation when stones were thrown at the two coaches of the train in Malda and the next day in Kishanganj, according to the eastern railway officials.

The first incident damaged a glass door, while the second attack damaged the window panes. No passengers were injured in these incidents however, FIRs were lodged in both cases.