Home / India News / Mamata Banerjee calls Vande Bharat “refurbished train”, BJP takes swipe

Mamata Banerjee calls Vande Bharat “refurbished train”, BJP takes swipe

india news
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 05:18 PM IST

BJP leader Amit Malviya calls West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a “disgrace” after she termed Vande Bharat “refurbished trains with new engine”.

The BJP IT cell chief said CM Banerjee is “incompetent and jealous” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's work in the state.(File)
The BJP IT cell chief said CM Banerjee is “incompetent and jealous” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's work in the state.(File)
BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Thursday called West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee a “disgrace” after she commented that Vande Bharat trains are “nothing but an old train refurbished with a new engine”. The BJP IT cell chief said CM Banerjee is “incompetent and jealous” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's work in the state.

“Now it is abundantly clear that Vande Bharat was targeted on Mamata Banerjee’s instruction. She is both, incompetent and jealous, of Modi Govt working for WB. The problem was never slogans of Jai Shree Ram but BJP taking a lead to improve lives of people. What a disgrace she is!” Malviya said in a tweet.

Read| Bengal: Vande Bharat Express stone-throwers identified

A political mudslinging between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) started following two incidents of stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal's Malda and New Jalpaiguri, days after its inauguration by PM Modi. A glass door was found broken in one incident, whereas, two window glasses were broken in the other.

Earlier, CM Banerjee attacked media for “defaming” the state and added that stone-pelting took place in neighbouring Bihar. She added that people in Bihar may have a complaint as they didn't receive Vande Bharat trains.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have identified the first set of people who threw stones at the train in New Jalpaiguri. “Based on the video footage and photographs taken by CCTV camera fitted with the Howrah-NJP [New Jalpaiguri] Vande Bharat train rake, the railway already identified stone pelters in the video. Initiatives have been taken to pinpoint the pelters and suitable action is being taken for conducting legal and penal proceedings against the offenders,” the railways said in a statement.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal vande bharat express mamata banerjee bjp + 2 more
west bengal vande bharat express mamata banerjee bjp + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out