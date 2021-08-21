Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Saddened beyond words': PM Modi condoles death of former UP CM Kalyan Singh

Kalyan Singh, who had also served as Rajasthan governor, was recently moved to a life-saving support system after this health condition further deteriorated.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4.(HT File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who breathed his last at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Saturday. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that he's saddened beyond words over the demise of "statesman, veteran administrator, grassroots level leader and great human."

"He leaves behind an indelible contribution towards the development of Uttar Pradesh. Spoke to his son Shri Rajveer Singh and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Singh, who had also served as Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit on July 4 due to an infection. He was moved to a life-saving support system after this health condition further deteriorated. On Friday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to the veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh dies at 89

Union home minister Amit Shah said the country will always be indebted for Singh's immense contribution. "I bow down to such a great and ideal life dedicated to the nation, religion and people...May God give him a place at his feet," Shah wrote on Twitter.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Jitendra Singh have also tweeted condolence messages over Kalyan Singh's demise.

The mortal remains of the former UP CM are being taken to his residence in Lucknow from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, reported news agency ANI.

