Sadhvi Pragya plays basketball; Congress leader says, 'May God keep her healthy'
india news

Sadhvi Pragya plays basketball; Congress leader says, 'May God keep her healthy'

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, in March this year, was airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment as she complained of breathing trouble.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Sadhvi Pragya was reportedly seen playing basketball on July 1 when the Bhopal MP went to attend a programme at a stadium in Bhopal.

A video of Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya playing with a basketball has gone viral on social media as several Twitter users, including Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Narendra Saluja, said that after a long time they saw Sadhvi Pragya, not in a wheelchair.

"Have seen Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Thakur on a wheelchair till now, but today felt great happiness after seeing her trying a hand at basketball in Bhopal stadium. So far, we knew that owing to some injury, she could not stand and walk properly," Congress leader Narendra Saluja wrote posting the video. "May God keep her healthy always," he added.

In the video, the Bhopal MP could be seen dribbling a basketball and then in a perfect shot she sends the ball in the basket amid applause from people surrounding her. According to reports, the video is from July 1 when the MP went to the stadium to attend a programme. Officials seen in the video were all wearing masks.

Watch: BJP's Sadhvi Pragya plays basketball, Congress wonders about wheelchair

In March this year, Sadhvi Pragya was airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of breathing difficulty. In December last year, she was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi with complaints of breathing trouble and high blood pressure. She tested negative for Covid-19 at that time.

Topics
sadhvi pragya viral video madhya pradesh
