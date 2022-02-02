SAD’s Majithia to contest only from Amritsar East

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said he will not contest the Punjab elections from Majithia assembly seat but only Amritsar East constituency.

The SAD leader had earlier decided to fight the polls from both the seats. Announcing a change of plan, he said his wife Ganieve Kaur will contest from Majithia assembly segment in his place.

The former minister’s decision came days after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu dared him to contest the polls from the Amritsar East seat alone.

“After taking permission and blessing of voters of the Majitha assembly segment, I announce that my wife Ganieve Kaur will fight from Majitha seat. I will contest from Amritsar East seat,” Majithia, who recently got protection from arrest till February 23 from the Supreme Court in a drug case, told reporters.

Ganieve had filed her nomination papers from the concerned seat on Monday.

Majithia, who had won the seat thrice since 2007, added: “It was not easy for me to stay away from the people who elected me thrice. But sometimes one has to make a decision that one does not want to take.”

The SAD leader also targeted Sidhu for not carrying out any development work in the Amritsar East constituency. “Sidhu was rarely seen in the constituency after becoming MLA, leaving it in a mess. When his ministerial portfolio was changed, he shut his doors for the people. What was the mistake of the people of this segment if he was removed from the cabinet?” he said.

“I have come to win the hearts of the people and change the fate of this constituency which has been deprived (of development) for long,” he added.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 2 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is February 4.

Voting in the state will be held in a single phase on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

