Safdarjung Hospital on Friday denied that Ramkishor Mahawar, who had not passed Class 12 and has been arrested in an interstate fake medical degree racket, ever worked there. The Rajasthan Police’s special operations group (SOG), which had on Thursday said he was a contractual junior resident at the hospital, said Mahawar had told officials during interrogation that he worked at the Delhi hospital.

Documents obtained by HT show that Mahawar presented himself as a senior specialist at several places in Delhi (Photo for representation) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As per the official records of the hospital, the individual named in the report has never worked at Safdarjung hospital, including on a contractual basis,” the Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital said in a statement on Friday. It said it follows prescribed rules and procedures, and exercises “due vigilance” when hiring staff and verifying their credentials.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SOG additional director general Vishal Bansal told HT that investigators had also found a photograph of Mahawar in a Safdarjung staff uniform on his mobile phone. ‘The interrogation is still ongoing. More important revelations are expected. Safdarjung Hospital will be contacted after this,’ he said.”

The SOG said on Thursday that Mahawar claimed to have had joined Safdarjung in June 2025 after registering with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) on forged MBBS and MD degrees. The DMC has since told the SOG, in a letter seen by HT, that it never registered him and did not issue the registration certificate he held. That certificate is dated July 10, 2025, a month after the date the SOG gives for his purported joining Safdarjung.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Documents obtained by HT show that Mahawar presented himself as a senior specialist at several places in Delhi. A visiting card for a clinic in Janakpuri describes him as a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, a foetal medicine specialist and a laparoscopy surgeon. It also says he was a senior consultant at a private hospital in central Delhi and at a hospital in Najafgarh. The card lists an MD from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, and fellowships in foetal and reproductive medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The clinic’s address on the card is the same as the home address on his forged DMC certificate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Documents obtained by HT show that Mahawar presented himself as a senior specialist at several places in Delhi. A visiting card for a clinic in Janakpuri describes him as a senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, a foetal medicine specialist and a laparoscopy surgeon. It also says he was a senior consultant at a private hospital in central Delhi and at a hospital in Najafgarh. The card lists an MD from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, and fellowships in foetal and reproductive medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The clinic’s address on the card is the same as the home address on his forged DMC certificate. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police have said Mahawar worked as a nursing assistant, or ward boy, at a private hospital in Delhi between August 2024 and April 2025, and that he later used a fake diploma in medical radio diagnosis to take on-call sonography work at various Delhi hospitals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The documents – all forged — also contradict one another. An admission letter purportedly issued by Government Medical College, Miraj, in Maharashtra, in June 2012 admits him to an MBBS course for 2012–17. A degree purportedly issued by Sikkim Manipal University in December 2017 says he qualified in 2016. A DMC certificate – the council said on Thursday it had not issued any registration to him — lists an MBBS from 2017 and an MD in obstetrics and gynaecology from 2022, both from Sikkim Manipal, and a diploma in medical radio diagnosis from the Miraj college in 2025.

The SOG has said that from 2016 to 2022 he was working at a private nursing home in Dausa, Rajasthan. HT could not independently verify the documents or his claimed links with the hospitals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mahawar, whose name appears as Ram Kishor and Ram Kishore in some documents, paid about ₹5.5 lakh for forged Class 12, MBBS and MD certificates, police said. He had also registered with the Rajasthan and Maharashtra medical councils.

The SOG arrested Mahawar in Delhi on November 8, and the three other accused, Satyajit Panigrahi, Manish Manjhi and Khurram Taufiq, in Mumbai, Gwalior and Azamgarh between November 18 and 24. Bansal has said the accused were in contact online and there was no single mastermind. The SOG says the racket forged certificates of 45 to 55 universities and educational institutions, and that it is still looking for other buyers and members of the network.

The investigation began with a complaint that the Rajasthan Medical Council’s registrar filed in Jaipur in October 2024 about people who had registered as doctors with forged documents.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}