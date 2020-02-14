e-paper
Sajjan Kumar, sentenced to life in Sikh riots, refused interim bail by SC

Feb 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sajjan Kumar. (ANI photo)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any interim relief to Sajjan Kumar, sentenced for life in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, and said it will hear former Congress leader’s bail plea during the summer vacation.

Sajjan Kumar is the main accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and is serving a life term in a case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar following the assassination of Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

He had approached the top court last year challenging the conviction and life imprisonment. He had also sought bail during the pendency of his appeal in the court.

The Supreme Court had said in August last year that it would hear Kumar’s bail plea in May 2020 as it was not an “ordinary case” and required a detailed hearing before any order is passed.

The Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar in this case in December 2018 and awarded him a life term in the Raj Nagar incident. Kumar had surrendered before a trial court in Delhi on December 31, 2018, and was sent to Tihar Jail.

The case against Sajjan Kumar and others was registered in 2005 on a recommendation by the Justice GT Nanavati Commission.

