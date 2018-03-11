Salesman’s body recovered in J-K’s Pulwama, bears signs of torture: Police

The body of a man bearing signs of torture and strangulation was recovered in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, said police.

Police identified the victim as Mohammad Shafi Sofi and said he appeared to be in the mid-20s. Sofi was a salesman at a business unit of Shah Electronic Shop in Srinagar, said police.

"The body was taken to SDH (sub-district hospital) Pampore for autopsy," said a police spokesperson.

"Initial reports suggest he was tortured. There are multiple deep cut wounds on his legs and other body parts. There was a rope around his neck, which indicates the possibility of strangulation besides torture," the spokesperson added.

South Kashmir is considered the hotbed of local militancy. It was the epicentre of a spell of unrest in 2016.