Salman Khan to Sidhu Moosewala: What Lawrence Bishnoi said in ‘jail interview'

The interview of Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from jail has raised serious questions over the Punjab police while the jails department issued a statement confirming that the interview is not from Bathinda Jail where Lawrence Bishnoi is presently lodged. The interview was telecast on ABP News on Tuesday in a special show 'Operation Durdant'. "Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview puts a big question mark on the Police Administration in Punjab. Lately, there was News of gang wars happening in Punjab’s Jails. Gangsters are having fun in Punjab’s Jail while #SidhuMoosewala parents are on roads for Justice," BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Lawrence Bishnoi in a controversial interview apparently from jail said he was aware of Sidhu Moosewala's murder plan but he was not the mastermind.

Here are 10 things Lawrence Bishnoi said in his interview:

1. Sidhu Moosewala's murder was being planned for almost a year. Goldy Brar was behind the planning. Lawrence was aware of the planning but it was not his planning. He got a call from Canada that Sidhu Moosewala was murdered.

2. The planning started after the murder of Gurlal Brar and Vicky Middukhera. Sidhu Moosewala was behind the murder of Vicky Middhukhera and he was supporting the rival gang of Lawrence Bishnoi, he claimed.

3. Sidhu Moosewala had a strong influence on police and that was strengthening the rival gang, Bishnoi said. The planning was done by Goldy Brar and Sachin, Bishnoi said. Before Vicky Middukhera's murder, there was no problem between Sidhu and Vishnoi's gang

4. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is now being run by Goldy Brar.

5. The money for the Sidhu Moosewala murder came from the liquor trade, ransom, Lawrence Bishnoi said.

6. The weapon came from Uttar Pradesh through Goldy and Sachin's old connection, Bishnoi said.

7. Lawrence Bishnoi said Salman Khan humiliated the Bishnoi community by killing the blackbuck. He wants Salman Khan to apologise to his community. Salman Khan offered money but he refused, Bishnoi said.

8. Lawrence Bishnoi is not a terrorist; neither does he kill for money, the gangster said.

9. Sidhu Moosewala's father is playing a political game over the death, Bishnoi said.

10. Sidhu Moosewala's death is not the first and the last one, Bishnoi said. "They made such a hue and cry over Sidhu Moosewala's murder as if no one died before him," Bishnoi said adding that he has no regret for becoming a gangster as he feels that must be God's wish.

