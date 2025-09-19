Sam Pitroda's latest shocker: ‘Felt at home’ in Pakistan; BJP slams Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday reacted strongly after Congress overseas chief Sam Pitroda said he “felt at home” in Pakistan, calling it evidence of the party’s alleged soft corner for Islamabad. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Sam Pitroda at an Indian diaspora event in New York.(PTI File)

Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP national spokesperson, reacting to Pitroda’s remarks, said that Congress has an “undying love” for Pakistan and allegedly communicated with Hafiz Saeed through Yasin Malik.

“Rahul Gandhi’s closest ally & leader, family friend Uncle Sam Pitroda (who said Hua to Hua for 1984 Anti Sikh Genocide), who made racially disgusting comments on Indians - says he feels at home in Pakistan. Why is it surprising - Congress has undying love for Pakistan. They even spoke to Hafiz Saeed via Yasin Malik!” Poonawalla wrote on X.

He added that Congress consistently sides with Pakistan, undermining India’s security and interests. “They give clean chit to Pak on 26/11, Samjhauta, Pulwama & Pahalgam - they articulate Pak position on 370 & Sindoor and Surgical Strike & undermine our forces! They give 80% water to Pak under IWT! They love Pakistan! INC is Islamabad National Congress. Sam Pitroda who divides Indians & stays in US away from India finds a home in Pakistan! Is anyone surprised?” he added.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “Rahul Gandhi’s blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he ‘felt at home’ in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan’s favourite, Congress’s chosen!"

Sam Pitroda, in an interview with IANS, said India should prioritise its neighbours, offering support and cooperation despite challenges like violence and terrorism.

“Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve relationships with our neighbours? They are all small. They all need help. They are all going through difficult times, and there's no need to fight,” said Sam Pitroda.

“Of course, there is a problem of violence; of course, there is a problem of terrorism. All that is there, but at the end of the day, in that neighbourhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. I don't feel like I'm in a foreign country,” he added.