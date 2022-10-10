Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. (PTI)
ByRhythma Kaul

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital on Monday morning due to multiple organ failure, according to people familiar with the matter. He was 82.

Yadav, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, passed away at 8.16am. He was in a critical state in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital and being administered life-saving medication, according to statements issued by the hospital.

Yadav was hospitalised on August 22 and moved to the ICU on October 2 after his health condition deteriorated.

Soon after Yadav was shifted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Yadav’s son, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, regarding his father’s health and assured him of all possible assistance.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh, served as the chief minister of the state thrice and also as India’s defence minister. He was elected 10 times as a member of the assembly and seven times as a Lok Sabha member.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP