Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was released from Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail on Wednesday evening in a money laundering case, and is set to return to his hometown Rampur.

Khan was released from the Rampur District Jail last month after being granted bail in a forgery case, but was immediately re-arrested in a separate money laundering probe by the ED. (HT Photo/ Sakib Ali)

Khan was released following completion of necessary formalities, and his son, Abdullah Azam, was present to receive him outside the prison.

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The 78-year-old was released from the Rampur District Jail last month after being granted bail in a dual PAN card case on October 31. However, he was immediately re-arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the same day in a money laundering probe.

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{{^usCountry}} He was, thereafter, remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Ghaziabad court, and was taken to Dasna jail following the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He was, thereafter, remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a Ghaziabad court, and was taken to Dasna jail following the order. {{/usCountry}}

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Azam Khan is a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and a former state cabinet minister. The money laundering case being probed by the ED relates to alleged financial irregularities involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, including alleged diversion of government funds, irregularities in land acquisition and construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which he is the honorary chancellor.

Allahabad HC granted interim bail, SC refused to stall Azam Khan's release

A division bench of the Allahabad high court granted 78-year-old Khan interim bail on Tuesday in the money laundering probe, while flagging the ED's failure to furnish written grounds of arrest and the circumstances of his custody.

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The HC said it had prima facie found that the agency had not strictly followed the mandatory safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saying these underlined the “motivated and malafide nature” of the probe.

The ED challenged the interim bail order in the Supreme Court, with solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the ED, asking the top court to urgently list the matter. However, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant declined the request, asking the ED to argue its objections before the court on Thursday, HT reported earlier. Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall,” CJI Kant told Raju.

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Khan had earlier approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the ED proceedings. The top court had asked him to pursue his remedy before the high court, directing that the transferred petition be heard on November 16. The The high court, meanwhile, has listed the matter for further hearing on December 10.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the Allahabad HC's order staying Khan's conviction in a separate fake birth certificate case, for which he had been arrested in October 2023, and released nearly two years later in September, 2025.

Deep Dive Why was Azam Khan released from Dasna jail? He was released after completing the necessary formalities following an Allahabad High Court order granting him interim bail in a money laundering case. The Supreme Court declined to put the release on hold. Where is Azam Khan going after his release, and who received him? Khan is set to return to his hometown, Rampur. His son, Abdullah Azam, was present to receive him. What happened to the ED's challenge to Azam Khan's interim bail? The Supreme Court refused to stay the interim bail and said the Enforcement Directorate could argue its challenge at a hearing scheduled for Thursday.