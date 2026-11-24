The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday night announced its first list of five candidates for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, naming nominees for constituencies across Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha and Lalitpur. The first list comprises four Muslims and one non-Yadav OBC candidate.

Samajwadi Party leaders Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI/File) more less

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Deep Dive Who are the five Samajwadi Party candidates announced for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls? The nominees are Umar Ali Khan in Behat and Ashu Malik in Saharanpur, both in Saharanpur district; Nahid Hasan in Kairana, Shamli; Mahboob Ali in Amroha; and Jyoti Lodhi in Lalitpur. How many seats has the SP offered Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls? The SP indicated an initial offer of 26 seats, while Congress has sought 120. Congress leaders have disputed receiving a specific 26-seat proposal, and discussions are ongoing. How will the SP and Congress decide their seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh? The parties are discussing constituencies individually, with SP president Akhilesh Yadav saying winnability will be the deciding factor. The arrangement has not yet been finalised.

SPcandidates for UP assembly election

-Umar Ali Khan, Behat assembly constituency (01) - Saharanpur

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-Ashu Malik, Saharanpur assembly constituency (04) - Saharanpur

-Nahid Hasan, Kairana assembly constituency (08) - Shamli

-Mahboob Ali, Amroha assembly constituency (41) - Amroha

-Jyoti Lodhi, Lalitpur assembly constituency (226) - Lalitpur

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{{^usCountry}} Nahid Hasan had won three successive elections on the seat - in the 2014 bypolls, 2017, then 2022 polls. Meanwhile, Umar Ali is the sitting SP MLA from Behat, while Ashu Malik is the sitting SP MLA from Saharanpur assembly seat. Mahboob Ali too is the sitting SP MLA from Amroha and has won the seat five times in a row till 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nahid Hasan had won three successive elections on the seat - in the 2014 bypolls, 2017, then 2022 polls. Meanwhile, Umar Ali is the sitting SP MLA from Behat, while Ashu Malik is the sitting SP MLA from Saharanpur assembly seat. Mahboob Ali too is the sitting SP MLA from Amroha and has won the seat five times in a row till 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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Lalitpur is the only seat in the list that is not currently with the SP. BJP won the seat in 2017 and 2022.

Akhilesh signals seat-sharing discussions with Congress on track

Ahead of the announcement, SP president Akhilesh Yadav had signalled that seat-sharing discussions with the Congress were progressing smoothly, saying the two parties had made a beginning with '26 winnable seats' and would continue negotiations together.

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ALSO READ: SP offers Congress 26 seats against its demand for 120, intensifying alliance talks

"The beginning has been made with the winnable 26 seats. Talks will move forward through understanding and cooperation," Yadav posted on X in Hindi later in the evening.

Congress-SP hold detailed seat sharing discussions

Congress and SP held detailed, seat-by-seat discussions on Tuesday, with the SP offering 26 seats to its INDIA bloc ally for the state elections to be held next year. The 26 seats are way lower than the Congress's demand for 120 seats, setting the stage for a tough negotiation between the two allies.

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However, the SP leadership has indicated that the negotiations are still ongoing, suggesting that the Congress may get more than the 26 seats initially offered to it for the upcoming elections.

But Akhilesh, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, reiterated that 'winnability' will be deciding factor. He said, according to ANI, that it will be too early to comment on the outcome of the negotiations. He added the two parties need to "accommodate one another" to ensure electoral success.

ALSO READ: Ram Gopal Yadav calls seat-sharing talks with Cong ‘very positive’, says will finalise in 2 meetings

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Congress had won two seats in the previous state elections, and the SP is willing to retain those constituencies for the party as part of the proposed seat-sharing arrangement. As reported by HT earlier, the SP's initial offer includes these two seats along with 24 others where the Congress had put up a relatively strong performance, including Jagdishpur, Kidwai Nagar and Kheragarh.

While the SP indicated that it had offered 26 seats to the Congress, the latter has denied receiving any such proposal, suggesting that the seat-sharing discussions are still underway.

AICC Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the two parties held detailed discussions covering all 403 Assembly constituencies, but no specific seat demands were made as both sides were keen to contest the elections together.

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“We had a detailed discussion on all 403 seats, and there were no demands made, as we want to fight unitedly,” Gautam said, according to PTI.