Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the free transfer of six hectares of Gram Sabha land near Saman Bird Sanctuary in Mainpuri to the Tourism Department for developing tourist facilities and promoting birdwatching and nature tourism.

Saman Bird Sanctuary to get tourism boost as UP Cabinet approves land transfer

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The site will be known as Mayank Rishi Bird Sanctuary.

The decision will pave the way for connecting the area with tourism facilities and attracting tourists from India and abroad, the UP government said in a statement.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

Saman Bird Sanctuary in Mainpuri is an important wetland and Ramsar Site in Uttar Pradesh. It is a major habitat for large numbers of migratory birds.

Located in the Gangetic plains, this seasonal lake has become an attraction for birdwatchers, nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that during the migratory season, numerous species of birds arrive at Saman Bird Sanctuary from different parts of the country as well as from abroad.

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{{^usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh is home to several important bird sanctuaries, including Chandrashekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary, Sandi Bird Sanctuary in Hardoi, Bakhira Bird Sanctuary in Sant Kabir Nagar, Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary in Mahoba, Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary in Hamirpur and Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Agra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttar Pradesh is home to several important bird sanctuaries, including Chandrashekhar Azad Bird Sanctuary, Sandi Bird Sanctuary in Hardoi, Bakhira Bird Sanctuary in Sant Kabir Nagar, Vijay Sagar Bird Sanctuary in Mahoba, Lakh Bahosi Bird Sanctuary in Hamirpur and Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Agra. {{/usCountry}}

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Large numbers of migratory birds, particularly during autumn, arrive at these sites. The natural beauty and biodiversity of Saman Bird Sanctuary make it an ideal destination for birdwatching, photography and nature tourism. There is also potential for visitors to observe birds from boats at close range and through watchtowers.

The UP government is focusing on developing bird sanctuaries by incorporating them into national and international birdwatching circuits, developing basic infrastructure, and creating facilities such as watchtowers, signboards, solar lighting and biodiversity study centres.

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At the same time, action plans are being prepared for the conservation of migratory birds and the convenience of tourists.

The transfer of 6 hectares of land near Saman Bird Sanctuary to the Tourism Department will further enhance the possibilities of expanding tourist facilities in the area, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.