India News / 'Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army': Nawab Malik reacts to BJP's 'twist' given to Aryan Khan case
india news

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army': Nawab Malik reacts to BJP's 'twist' given to Aryan Khan case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said he will reply to these allegations what the BJP leader claimed as 'revelations in his press meet scheduled on Sunday when Malik is supposed to expose some secrets hidden in the hotel 'The Lalit'.
The BJP on Saturday claimed the entire narrative involving KP Gosavi, Sam D'Souza, Prabhakar Sail is a conspiracy of Nawab Malik.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 04:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

The drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan took a new turn on Saturday as BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya addressed a press conference and linked Maharashtra former home minister Anil Deshmukh with the case. Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said he will reply to these allegations what the BJP leader claimed as 'revelations in his press meet scheduled on Sunday when Malik is supposed to expose some secrets hidden in the hotel 'The Lalit'.

 

Here's what the BJP claimed

> Sunil Patil, one of the founding members of the Nationalist Congress Party and a friend of Anil Deshmukh's son, played a key role in the Aryan Khan case. Patil used to influence the transfer of the officers under the home ministry, the BJP leader claimed during his press conference on Saturday. 

> The story, as narrated by Mohit Bharatiya, starts on October 1. Sunil Patil contacted Sam D'souza, the BJP leader said revealing the WhatsApp chats and call. Sunil informed Sam that he had names of 27 people who would be going to attend the cruise party. Patil asked D'Souza to get connected with an NCB official, which D'Souza did, the BJP leader claimed.

> On October 2, Sunil Patil introduced KP Gosavi to Sam D'Souza, sent Gosavi's number to Sam so that Sam connects Gosavi with an NCB official. 

